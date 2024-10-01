The CW TV Shows: 2024-25 Viewer Votes

Every year, The CW television network airs new and continuing TV series. Many are cancelled and many are renewed by the season’s end. Although everyone understands that Nielsen ratings usually play a big role in TV cancellations and renewals, most fans do not get to participate in that system. So, we are offering you the chance to rate CW TV shows here, instead.

Scripted TV series that have aired (so far) on The CW during the 2024-25 television season: The Chosen.

Here’s a ranking of how the CW TV shows from the 2024-25 season (roughly September 2024-August 2025) stack up with our readers. Rate the TV series you watch via the “Vote Now” links, below. (You can see how all of the 2024-25 network shows rank here.)

What do you think? Which CW TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? If it were left up to you, which CW TV shows would be cancelled or renewed for another season?

