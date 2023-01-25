9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Five — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

There aren't many quiet days in this first-responder drama. Has the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on FOX?



What’s This TV Show About?

An action drama series airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.921 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 9-1-1: Lone Star stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 25, 2023, 9-1-1: Lone Star has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew 9-1-1: Lone Star for season five? While the show is one of the network’s most popular scripted series, FOX doesn’t own it, so they don’t share in its streaming or international profits. That’s a big factor these days as fewer people are watching ad-supported network television. I think there’s a good chance that Lone Star will be renewed, but this could be the year that the network and studio can’t come to terms. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 9-1-1: Lone Star cancellation or renewal news.



