9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Five Renewal; FOX First Responder Drama Returning for 2023-24

More disasters are coming to Austin, and Captain Strand and his crew will be there to help. 9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for a fifth season on FOX. The renewal comes as the original 9-1-1 has been cancelled by FOX and picked up by ABC for a seventh season.

An action-drama series, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership. It picks up about 60% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and The Cleaning Lady have already been renewed for 2023-24.

