9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four Renewal Set for FOX Action Series

Captain Strand and his crew will be back for the 2022-23 television season. 9-1-1: Lone Star: has been renewed by FOX for a fourth season. The third season finale airs tonight.

An action-drama series, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.

Airing on Monday nights, the third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.84 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. It ranks second in viewership among FOX’s other series from the current 2021-22 season.

While the renewal of one of FOX’s top-rated shows would seem like a slam-dunk, decisions have become more complicated since the sale of the show’s studio, 20th Television, to Disney. With fewer people watching shows via traditional commercial-supported television, a network’s profits on shows produced by outside studios are a lot smaller than they used to be. The fate of 9-1-1 has yet to be settled though it’s expected to be renewed and remain on FOX.

