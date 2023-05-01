The Diplomat: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix Drama Starring Keri Russell

Kate Wyler has a lot of work ahead of her. Netflix has renewed The Diplomat TV series for a second season. The show was created by showrunner Debora Cahn, an executive producer, alongside Janice Williams and Keri Russell.

A political drama series, The Diplomat stars Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh. Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval have guest roles. In the story, Kate Wyler (Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Great in a crisis, she was supposed to be assigned to Afghanistan. As war is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, Kate has to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight. All while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Sewell).

The first season of eight episodes was released on April 20th and debuted in the top spot on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 TV English list. In its first weekend, the series had 57.48M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.

“Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat’s gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell’s powerful performance as Kate Wyler,” said Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series, Netflix. “After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can’t wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for season two.”

Russell added, “I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun? Thank you Netflix for giving us another shot.”

“We had such a great time making The Diplomat. And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!” said Cahn.

Additional details and a premiere date for season two of The Diplomat will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched The Diplomat on Netflix? Are you glad the show’s been renewed for a second season? Did you think the series might be cancelled?

