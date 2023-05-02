The Corps: Netflix Orders Dramedy Inspired by Greg Cope White Memoir

The Corps is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the new dramedy based on the memoir by Greg Cope White titled The Pink Marine. Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why) and Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) star in the series.

Set in 1990, the series tells the story of a gay teen (Heizer) who joins the Marines with his straight best friend at a time when being gay in the military was against the law. Max Parker, Liam Oh, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, Blake Burt, Logan Gould, Zach Roerig, Johnathan Nieves, Brandon Tyler Moore, Ivan Hoey Jr., Anthony Marble, and Joy Osmanski also star in the 10-episode series from Andy Parker (Imposters).

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

From Executive Producer Andy Parker, Norman Lear’s ACT III Productions and Sony Pictures Television Netflix today announced it has picked up The Corps (working title) to series, a new comedic drama from Executive Producers Andy Parker, Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Rachel Davidson, Scott Hornbacher and Sony Pictures Television. Logline: Set in 1990, The Corps (WT) is about Cameron, a bullied, gay high school student who joins the Marine Corps with his straight best friend, Ray – a dangerous move when being gay in the military meant jail time or worse. As these two friends plunge into Marine Corps boot camp, where the landmines are both literal and metaphorical, they join a platoon of young men on a harrowing journey of transformation. Inspired by the memoir “The Pink Marine” written by Greg Cope White. Format / Episodes: Drama; 10 episodes Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why, Parenthood) stars as “Cameron Cope.” Cameron Cope is a charming underdog – a gay, bullied teenager living in a chaotic home with his narcissistic mom – he impulsively joins the Marines with his straight best friend in hopes that he’ll finally be made into a “real man.” Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel, The Conjuring, When They See Us) stars as “Barbara Cope.” Barbara Cope is a chameleon – always on the run from the consequences of her actions – but she becomes unmoored when her son Cameron leaves her for the Marine Corps. Max Parker (Vampire Academy, Blood, Sex & Royalty) stars as “Sgt. Sullivan.” Sgt. Sullivan is the consummate elite Recon Marine, has been decorated for valor on numerous top-secret missions, but struggles to keep his own secret hidden. Haunted by his past, Sullivan sees himself in Cameron and tries to prepare him for the same personal war he’ll face beyond boot camp. Liam Oh (The Notebook for Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Next To Normal for Writers Theatre) stars as “Ray McCaffey.” Ray is Cameron’s ride or die and the son of a strict Marine father. Ray carries the pressure of having to be best at all times, but when boot camp shakes his faith in himself, he is forced to reevaluate his life’s trajectory. CAST · Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why, Parenthood) will play Cameron Cope.

· Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel, The Conjuring, When They See Us) will play Barbara Cope.

· Max Parker (Vampire Academy, Blood, Sex & Royalty) will play Sgt. Sullivan

· Liam Oh (The Notebook for Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Next To Normal for Writers Theatre) will play Ray McCaffey.

· Cedrick Cooper (Will Trent, Naomi) will play Staff Sgt. McKinnon.

· Ana Ayora (Truth Be Told, In The Dark) will play Capt. Fajardo.

· Angus O’Brien (Night Sky, Hightown) will play Hicks.

· Dominic Goodman (First Kill, Young Rock) will play Nash.

· Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air, Vampire Academy) will play Slovacek.

· Nicholas Logan (Dark Winds, The Inspection) will play Sgt. Howitt.

· Rico Paris (Crush, Tall Girl) will play Santos.

· Blake Burt (Unhuman, The Reliant) will play John Bowman.

· Logan Gould (Days of August) will play Mo Mason.

· Zach Roerig (Dare Me, Vampire Diaries) will play Sgt. Knox.

· Johnathan Nieves (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) will play Ochoa.

· Brandon Tyler Moore (Mayor of Kingstown, Law & Order) will play Cody Bowman.

· Ivan Hoey Jr. (NOS4A2, The Devil All The Time) will play Benjy.

· Anthony Marble (Manhunt, Preacher) will play Harlan.

· Joy Osmanski (Stargirl, 1923) will play Ji-Yeong.

The premiere date for The Corps will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Netflix?