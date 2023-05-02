Judy Justice: Two Season Renewal Set, Amazon Freevee Orders New Justice on Trial Series

Judith Sheindlin is not going anywhere anytime soon. Amazon Freevee has ordered two more seasons of Judy Justice, ensuring the courtroom show will keep airing through its fourth season. In addition, the streaming service has ordered Justice on Trial – a docudrama series created by Sheindlin that will take viewers inside the justice system.

Sheindlin’s Tribunal Justice series, featuring judges Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker, and Adam Levy, arrives on the streaming service on June 9th.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the renewal of Judy Justice and the new Justice on Trial series in a press release:

Prior to the Amazon NewFront presentation today, Amazon Freevee announced a two-season renewal order of the Daytime Emmy award-winning Original series Judy Justice. Freevee also greenlit Justice on Trial, created by and featuring Judge Judy Sheindlin in a never-before-seen courtroom docudrama. Justice on Trial is the third series created and executive produced by Judge Sheindlin for Amazon Freevee, and will be part of the new Justice brand, which also includes Tribunal Justice, slated to premiere June 9.

Since Judy Justice launched on Freevee in November 2021, the program has grown to be the service’s No. 1 Original program in hours watched, with customers viewing more than 150 million hours to date. New episodes from Season Two of Judy Justice, which was recently nominated for its second Daytime Emmy award, will continue to debut every weekday through June 9. In its debut season, the program won the Daytime Emmy in the “Legal/Courtroom Program” category. Judy Justice will also continue to be available for on-demand episode viewing and through the series’ FAST channel, featuring cases from Seasons One and Two.

Justice on Trial is a totally new exploration of the American justice system through the vehicle of a docudrama, featuring testimony and reenactments based on actual court transcripts. The series explores the footings of American jurisprudence – including what children are taught in school, police diligence as opposed to overreach, and individual rights versus the greater good. Some of these thought-provoking and controversial topics have been the subject of Supreme Court rulings. Justice on Trial will examine these seminal rulings through a combination of sometimes-heated courtroom debate, lively civil discourse, and common-sense legal analysis.

“Justice on Trial explores, through reenactment, some of the most famous and infamous cases in this country and their impact on every American,” said Judge Judy Sheindlin. “There has never been a program like it. It is smart and compelling TV.”

Judge Sheindlin continued, “How shall I describe my feelings about the renewal of Judy Justice on Amazon Freevee? Gratifying, certainly. Grateful, of course. In exploring the continued success of the program, I do believe that people long to see old-fashion justice administered with an even hand. A little humor doesn’t hurt. I intend to deliver both for as long as I’m able.”

“Over the course of two seasons on Amazon Freevee, Judge Sheindlin has delighted her long-standing fans and won over a new streaming audience with her no-nonsense approach to resolving every dispute on Judy Justice,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon Studios. “With Justice on Trial, we look forward to offering our audience new opportunities to learn more about the legal process and the laws that govern our lives, as Judge Sheindlin goes beyond the bench to educate us all on landmark cases that have shifted our world.”

Judy Justice is a court program presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom once again are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and newly minted lawyer Sarah Rose, who serves as the law clerk.

Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer.