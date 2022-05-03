Beyond Black Beauty, Play-Doh Squished, Uninterrupted’s Top Class: Amazon Freevee Sets Series Orders and Renewals

Amazon Freevee is setting up more programming. The free streaming service, which was formerly IMDb TV, has announced that America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, Beyond Black Beauty, and Play-Doh Squished have been ordered to series. The Uninterrupted’s Top Class docu-series has been renewed for seasons three and four.

Amazon Freevee revealed the following about the new series:

America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation: A new unscripted competition series to find the next dynamic talent to join the America’s Test Kitchen (ATK) team. Contestants will work inside the ATK studio kitchens, undergoing intense culinary and media challenges in the job interview of a lifetime. The last cook standing will receive a starring role on ATK. America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation is executive produced by David Nussbaum, Jack Bishop, David Lonner, and Mark Itkin. Beyond Black Beauty: Inspired by the beloved novel, Beyond Black Beauty is a coming-of-age dramedy that follows Jolie Dumont, an equestrian with Olympic aspirations whose journey is suddenly halted when her mother, Janelle, moves them from their posh Belgium life to Janelle’s childhood home in Baltimore. Jolie struggles to find roots, but as she bonds with an equally spirited horse named Black Beauty, she learns to embrace the family’s ranch, where Black cowboys have been entrenched in their DNA for more than a century. In this multigenerational tale of adversity, humility, and love, Jolie finally discovers the value of family and home. From Amazon Studios, the Emmy-winning production company Sinking Ship Entertainment, and Leif Films, Beyond Black Beauty is executive produced by Pilar Golden, Leif and Agnes Bristow, J.J. Johnson, and Carla de Jong. Play-Doh Squished: Sarah Hyland hosts this fast-paced, family competition series where three teams of four family members and/or friends compete in a series of physical and creative challenges. To take home the grand prize, teams must combine imagination and inspiration with Play-Doh compound as the medium. Play-Doh Squished is produced by Amazon Studios and eOne. Executive producers are Tara Long and Will Erb for eOne, alongside Allison Berkley and Briana Vowels, who serve as showrunners. Host Sarah Hyland is also an executive producer on the series. UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers – Seasons Three and Four (Pickup): The Original docuseries showcases the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, one of Southern California’s elite high school basketball teams, as they chase championship history and balance school, friendships, and their budding basketball careers. Season Three will take viewers on a journey as the Trailblazers put it all on the line to regain their spot as the ’22 CIF-champions. Amari Bailey, Shy Odom, Bronny James, and Dylan Metoyer return, with Kijani Wright, Isaiah Elohim, and Mike Price as new additions to the roster. LeBron James and Maverick Carter will return as executive producers with their Sports Emmy Award-winning athlete empowerment brand, UNINTERRUPTED. Also returning are executive producers Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson, and Philip Byron; co-executive producer Camille Maratchi; and showrunner/director Brendon Carter.”

Premiere dates will be announced later.

