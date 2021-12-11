Leverage: Redemption: Season Two; IMDb TV Renews Revival Series for 2022

This band is sticking together. IMDb TV has renewed the Leverage: Redemption TV series for a second season. The first season of 16 episodes was released in two parts, in July and October of this year. Season two is expected to launch at some point in 2022.

A continuation of the 2008-15 Leverage TV show. The Leverage: Redemption series stars Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, Noah Wyle, and Aleyse Shannon. Since we last saw them, accomplished British grifter Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), expert thief Parker (Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Kane), and geeky computer hacker Alec Hardison (Hodge) have watched the world change. It’s become easier — and sometimes legal — for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood with corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Wylie) and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. Together, this group of reformed pros puts their unique skills to good use by helping ordinary people fight back against corporate and governmental injustices.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement:

The Leverage Crew Steals a Second Season on IMDb TV

Fan-favorite series Leverage: Redemption has been picked up for another season on Amazon’s free streaming service

CULVER CITY, California – IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, announced that it has renewed the heist drama series Leverage: Redemption for a second season. All 16 episodes of the first season of Leverage: Redemption are available to stream exclusively on IMDb TV. Additionally, all five seasons of Leverage are also available to stream exclusively on the service.

The rich and powerful take what they want, and the Leverage team has reunited to take them down. Sophie Devereaux (The Grifter), Parker (The Thief), Eliot Spencer (The Hitter), and Alec Hardison (The Hacker) watched the world change over the last eight years. It had become easier – and sometimes even legal – for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who got in their way. The Leverage team found new blood in Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and in Breanna Casey, Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

“Bringing back these characters has been a dream come true, and working with such incredible people as the team at IMDb TV has been an absolute pleasure. So excited we get to do it all over again,” said Electric Entertainment’s Dean Devlin, co-showrunner and executive producer of Leverage: Redemption.

“Leverage: Redemption has delighted IMDb TV viewers with the perfect blend of familiarity and freshness,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV. “Thank you to the dedicated fans who have passionately championed this series. We look forward to our continued partnership with Electric Entertainment and providing viewers another season of the fan-favorite crew and their spirited heists.”

Season One of Leverage: Redemption starred Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey. Kate Rorick served as co-showrunner and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Dean Devlin, and executive producers Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey served as consulting producers.

IMDb TV uniquely offers premium Originals on a free streaming service, including the recently launched court program Judy Justice. Spanning drama and comedy, scripted and unscripted, additional IMDb TV Originals include a Bosch spinoff, the comedy series Sprung, new home design series the Untitled Jeff Lewis Project, On Call, a half-hour drama from executive producer Dick Wolf, and second seasons of Alex Rider and UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

ABOUT

About IMDb TV

IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime. Always entertaining. Always Free.

· Expansive Catalog: IMDb TV is a modern television network, offering viewers ambitious originals, including Judy Justice, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider, Moment of Truth, and UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, and an always updating library of broadly appealing hit movies and TV shows that customers would expect to see on a paid service. IMDb TV adds new titles to the service every month across a wide selection of genres, including comedy, family, romance, thrillers, science fiction, documentaries, and horror.

· Free: IMDb TV is free. No paid subscriptions necessary.

· Half the Ads: IMDb TV has half the ads of traditional linear TV.

· Instant Access: IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV, Fire Tablets and as a free Channel within Prime Video, across hundreds of devices. To use IMDb TV on Fire TV, customers can find the icon in the “Your Apps & Channels” row or using the Alexa Voice Remote, simply say “Alexa, go to IMDb TV.” IMDb TV is also available as an app on third party devices including Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models), Comcast’s Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1 and PlayStation 4 consoles, as well as Chromecast with Google TV, NVIDIA SHIELD, and other Android TV devices. The app is also available on iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.

To learn more about IMDb TV, visit www.amazon.com/imdbtv and follow @IMDbTV.

About Electric Entertainment

Based out of Los Angeles, California, Electric Entertainment is an independent studio headed by veteran producer Dean Devlin along with his partners Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. Electric Entertainment also houses Electric Post, a state-of-the-art digital effects and post production facility. Electric has a satellite office located in Vancouver, Canada. Among Electric’s hit television series are “The Librarians” and “Leverage,” which ran for four and five seasons respectively on TNT; “The Outpost,” which premiered its fourth season on The CW on July 15, 2021 ; and “Almost Paradise,” currently streaming on IMDb TV after having premiered on WGN America. Electric’s spin-off continuation of “Leverage,” “Leverage: Redemption,” premiered the first eight episodes of Season One in the U.S. on Amazon’s IMDb TV on July 9, 2021, as one of the platform’s first original programs. The second eight episodes of the season began streaming on October 8, 2021. Electric Entertainment is currently selling “Leverage: Redemption” in select territories throughout the world. Recent full-length feature films have included “Bad Samaritan,” starring David Tennant and Robert Sheehan; the award-winning film “Say My Name,” starring Lisa Brenner and Nick Blood; and the critically acclaimed documentary “Who Killed the Electric Car?” Electric also acquires and distributes theatrical films from around the world including, most recently, “Blood On The Crown,” starring Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell, and “Heavy,” starring Sophie Turner and Daniel Zovatto. The company’s domestic distribution division is a full-service operation serving all significant outlets with various rights to films and series including: TVOD, EST, AVOD, SVOD, PTV, Linear Basic Cable, and Broadcast.