Sprung: IMDb TV Orders Comedy Series from Greg Garcia (Raising Hope)

IMDb TV is having a bit of a reunion. The streaming service has ordered a new comedy series, Sprung, from Greg Garcia, the creator of shows like My Name Is Earl and Raising Hope. Garret Dillahunt (above), who co-starred on Hope, will lead the series and play a convicted criminal who’s determined to change course after serving more than 20 years behind bars. The cast also includes Illeana Douglas and Phillip Garcia. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Here’s more information about Sprung from IMDb TV:

IMDb TV Greenlights “Sprung” a New Comedy Series From Emmy-Award Winning Writer Greg Garcia Starring Garret Dillahunt

Ensemble Cast to Include Illeana Douglas and Phillip Garcia

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, today announced it has ordered Sprung, a new single-camera comedy series from Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Garcia. Starring Garret Dillahunt, Sprung centers on an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people, who band together to use their criminal expertise for good.

From Amazon Studios, Sprung follows Jack (Dillahunt), a convicted criminal who is determined to change course and reclaim his lost years after serving over two decades in prison. With no place to live post-release, and a global pandemic bringing the world to a virtual standstill, Jack moves in with his former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), Rooster’s mom Barb (Illeana Douglas), and Jack’s former prison girlfriend Gloria. Bound by their marred past and unusual living circumstances, they decide to start righting some of society’s wrongs, targeting those people selfishly taking advantage of others during the pandemic

“I couldn’t be more excited to start working with this talented cast and I’m very grateful to 3 Arts, Amazon Studios and IMDb TV for helping me bring this idea to life,” said executive producer Greg Garcia. “The support and creative partnership with the folks at IMDb TV has been amazing and working with Garret Dillahunt again is an absolute treat. With any luck we’ll create something entertaining that gives the audience a few laughs and makes their day a little brighter.”

“I’m so proud of this show. Greg Garcia is one of the most talented people I know, and I feel so lucky to be working with him again,” said Garret Dillahunt. “The world really needs a good laugh – and we’ve been working hard to that end.”

“Greg Garcia is exceptional at creating distinct and relatable characters that resonate with audiences,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “We look forward to delivering customers this sharply comedic, socially relevant series that will navigate the current and post pandemic world through Garcia’s unique balance of heart, humanity and humor.”

Sprung is executive produced by Garcia, Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry in association with 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers and Gina Gari is co-producer. Garcia will also direct the series’ pilot episode.

Dillahunt recently wrapped a series regular role on Fear the Walking Dead, is currently filming Where the Crawdads Sing, and has roles in the upcoming films Army of the Dead and Ambulance.

IMDb TV uniquely offers premium Originals on a free streaming service including two recently launched docuseries Moment of Truth and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. Previously announced IMDb TV Originals include Leverage: Redemption, a Bosch spinoff, the second season of Alex Rider and the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project – the streaming debut for no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin and her signature adjudication style.

Starting May 1, Garcia’s Emmy Award-winning series My Name is Earl joins the extensive and always updating library of hit movies and television shows on IMDb TV.

About IMDb TV

IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime. Always entertaining. Always Free.

· Expansive Catalog: IMDb TV is a modern television network, offering viewers ambitious originals and an always updating library of broadly appealing hit movies and TV shows that customers would expect to see on a paid service. IMDb TV adds new titles to the service every month across a wide selection of genres including comedy, family, romance, thrillers, science fiction, documentaries, horror and more.

· Free: IMDb TV is free. No paid subscriptions necessary.

· Half the Ads: IMDb TV has half the ads of traditional linear TV.

· Instant Access: IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV and a free Channel within the Prime Video and IMDb apps across hundreds of devices. To use IMDb TV on Fire TV, customers can find the icon in the “Your Apps & Channels” row or using the Alexa Voice Remote, simply say “Alexa, go to IMDb TV.” IMDb TV is also available as an app on third party devices including Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Sony Android TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4 consoles, NVIDIA Shield and TiVo Stream 4K.