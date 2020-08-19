Leverage: Production Underway on IMDb TV Revival Series

Leverage is back to work on set. The series has started production in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is now in its second week. The revival series is headed to IMDB TV.

Deadline revealed more about the start of production for the new Leverage:

“As documented in detail on social media by Devlin and the Leverage cast, the series’ in-person table read was on Aug. 4, with actors sitting 6 feet apart and wearing face shields. Cameras started rolling on Aug. 10, and the first week of shooting went well, sources said.”

The original cast is returning for the series for the most part. Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Gina Bellman, and Beth Riesgraf are joined by Noah Wyle for the new series.

A premiere date for the series has not yet been revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Leverage? Will you watch the revival of IMDb TV?