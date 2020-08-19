Dead Ringers: Rachel Weisz to Star in Reboot Series for Amazon

Dead Ringers has its leading lady. Rachel Weisz is jumping into television with this series. She will both star and executive produce the reboot series.

Deadline revealed more about the Amazon pick-up, which was ordered straight to series. The plot is as follows:

“In Dead Ringers, written by Birch, The Mantle twins, played by Weisz, are the most successful, brilliant and extraordinary people you’ve never met. Identical from head to toe, these two OB-gyn’s are on a mission to change the way women birth, starting with Manhattan. Drugs, pioneering but very much illegal medical research, sex and falling in love, this drama based on the David Cronenberg 80s cult classic, takes us to darker and stranger territory than we could have possibly imagined.”

Jeremy Irons starred in the 1980s film, which Weisz was a fan of. This new series will “have a different tone and explore themes like women’s health and the issues it faces, including underfunding, as it focuses on the two professional women, the Mantle twins, who are excellent at their jobs while also trying to navigate life outside of work.”

Alice Birch, Annapurna Television and Morgan Creek Entertainment are also involved with the new series.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Dead Ringers on Amazon? Do you remember the original movie?