Dead Pixels

Dead Pixels TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Network: The CW  
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 18, 2020 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda, Charlotte Ritchie, David Mumeni, and Noush Skaugen.

A comedy fantasy series from the UK, Dead Pixels revolves around a trio of friends and their passion of playing an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game).

The show follows gamers Megan “Meg” Jeffries (Davies), Nicholas “Nicky” Kettle (Merrick), and Usman (Yelda) who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.” Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child’s playpen — so he can play the game in peace. As the show begins, Meg meets a new guy named Russell (Mumeni).

The series is split equally between the real world characters’ tragicomic lives and their computer-animated misadventures in the “Kingdom Scrolls” game.

