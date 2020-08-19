Love Island: Season Two; CBS Reveals Contestants for Next Week’s Premiere

The second season of Love Island is set to launch next Monday, August 24th, and new episodes will air nightly. Ahead of the debut, CBS has revealed the show’s contestants, 11 single men and women, who will date and align to stay in the game. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, the “Islanders” must also try to win the hearts of viewers at home who have a chance to shape events on-screen.

This time around, due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the “Islanders” are competing in a villa in Las Vegas instead of an actual island.

Here’s the Love Island press release and video from CBS:

MEET THE NEW “ISLANDERS” LOOKING FOR LOVE THIS SUMMER ON SEASON TWO OF “LOVE ISLAND” ON CBS!

The Romantic Reality Series Kicks Off with a Two-Hour Premiere Monday, August 24, 8:00-10:00 PM, and Airs Nightly*, Including a Saturday Episode, “Love Island: More to Love,” 8:00-10:00 PM

CBS announces the Islanders looking for love this summer on season two of LOVE ISLAND! Eleven sexy singles are ready to find their perfect matches when they kick off the summer of love on the two-hour season premiere, Monday, August 24 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. New episodes continue nightly*, including the Saturday night episode “Love Island: More to Love” (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. The season will also be available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return with even more love and romance this summer when the show introduces more Islanders, more nightly episodes and more drama. After months spent in isolation and virtual dating, Islanders will finally have the opportunity to date and get to know each other IRL (in real life) while shooting in Las Vegas sequestered in a “bubble” at a stunning villa on top of Ceasars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

The following are the first 11 Islanders embarking on a summer of love. Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses.

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Promotions

Lapeer, Mich.

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

If she could write her own dating profile, it would be: “I enjoy bad food, dogs, festivals, Pilates, cooking and adventure!”

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Student

Scottsdale, Ariz.

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Celebrity crush: Matthew McConaughey – he is “a version of my dream man – a southern gentleman with a Texas accent.”

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Personal trainer

Boca Raton, Fla.

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Celebrity crush: Rihanna

James McCool

Age: 27

Personal trainer

Winchester, Va.

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Ideal romantic partner is funny, likes to laugh and doesn’t take life too seriously.

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Student

Chesapeake, Va.

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Relationship role models: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27

Billing coordinator /go-go dancer

Rockaway, N.J.

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Her ideal partner is tall, as she spends 80% of her time in heels. They must also be humble and respectful.

Carrington Rodriguez

Age 22

Sales manager

Salt Lake City, Utah

Zodiac Sign: Leo

If he could write his own dating profile, it would be: “If dating was a sport, I have been a free agent for a while. Dare to get to know me, and you will see I am smart, genuine, nice and sexy at the right times.”

Connor Trott

Age: 23

Auditor

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

He’s brainy, loves to sing karaoke and has been working on his dance moves in quarantine.

Moira Tumas

Age: 28

Shopping channel model

Brielle, N.J.

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Celebrity crushes: Paul Rudd and Liam Hemsworth

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24

Sacramento, Calif.

Legal secretary

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

She was captain of her high school cheerleading team, is fluent in Spanish, and loves to sing and play guitar.

Jeremiah White

Age: 22

Store sales associate

De Kalb, Miss.

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

He is a self-proclaimed flirt who grew up on a farm and wants to show that special someone his southern hospitality.

LOVE ISLAND is the sizzling summer series based on the international smash hit and cultural phenomenon. The matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa in Las Vegas, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance and ultimately relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up, and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

*With the exception of several pre-emptions for news/convention coverage and the ACM Awards.