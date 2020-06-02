Leverage: Dean Devlin on Reviving the Series For IMDB tv

Do you remember Leverage? Recently, executive producer Dean Devlin spoke with Assignment X about reviving the cancelled TNT TV show for IMDBtv.

The action crime drama followed Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton), an insurance fraud investigator who uses his skills to run cons and help people who have been ripped off by corporations and government agencies. The series also starred Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Gina Bellman, and Beth Riesgraf. The series ran on TNT from 2008 to 2012.

In the interview, Devlin confirmed Leverage is being revived for IMDBtv with some big changes. For starters, Hutton will not be joining the revival but Noah Wylie will be joining the cast:

I wouldn’t say taking over for Timothy Hutton, but Noah Wyle is joining the show. He’s a new character that allows us to take the show in a new direction. While the previous incarnation of the show was a crusade for revenge, this season with be a redemption adventure, inspired by the addition of this new character.”

Devlin then revealed the new season will have the same structure as the first season of Leverage and IMDBtv has ordered 13 episodes:

We will be going back to the original five act structure of the first season. The six-act structure is really a bear and we’re thrilled we can return to the original format. This is a sort of reimagining. It’s derived from the original but it’s a new show. That’s why we’re calling it LEVERAGE 2.0.”

Production on the new season of Leverage is supposed to begin sometime this summer in New Orleans.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the original Leverage TV show? Will you watch the revival?