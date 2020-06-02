Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Leverage: Dean Devlin on Reviving the Series For IMDB tv

by Jessica Pena,

Leverage TV show: (canceled or renewed?)

Do you remember Leverage? Recently, executive producer Dean Devlin spoke with Assignment X about reviving the cancelled TNT TV show for IMDBtv.

The action crime drama followed Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton), an insurance fraud investigator who uses his skills to run cons and help people who have been ripped off by corporations and government agencies. The series also starred Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Gina Bellman, and Beth Riesgraf. The series ran on TNT from 2008 to 2012.

In the interview, Devlin confirmed Leverage is being revived for IMDBtv with some big changes. For starters, Hutton will not be joining the revival but Noah Wylie will be joining the cast:

 I wouldn’t say taking over for Timothy Hutton, but Noah Wyle is joining the show. He’s a new character that allows us to take the show in a new direction. While the previous incarnation of the show was a crusade for revenge, this season with be a redemption adventure, inspired by the addition of this new character.”

Devlin then revealed the new season will have the same structure as the first season of Leverage and IMDBtv has ordered 13 episodes:

We will be going back to the original five act structure of the first season. The six-act structure is really a bear and we’re thrilled we can return to the original format.

This is a sort of reimagining. It’s derived from the original but it’s a new show. That’s why we’re calling it LEVERAGE 2.0.”

Production on the new season of Leverage is supposed to begin sometime this summer in New Orleans.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the original Leverage TV show? Will you watch the revival?


Canceled and renewed TV show

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
ROSEMARYBetty smithMelisssaDebLadySian Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ROSEMARY
Reader
ROSEMARY

Looking forward to Leverage….loved the show!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 9:44 pm
Betty smith
Reader
Betty smith

I’ll check it out, even though I’m a big fan of Timothy Hutton and he won’t be in the show. I’m curious to see how it will go. I was a big fan of the show

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 9:43 pm
Melisssa
Reader
Melisssa

I will definitely be watching. Can’t wait to see how they explain Nate’s absence.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 9:12 pm
Deb
Reader
Deb

I will watch the show because I am a huge fan of Noah Wyle!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 8:46 pm
LadySian
Reader
LadySian

Loved Leverage, Love Christian Kane and Dean Devlin, so long as IMDb let them do their thing without interfering it’s guaranteed to be a hit, only shame is imdbtv isn’t available outside the USA and I live in the U.K.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
June 2, 2020 4:53 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz