Reprisal: Cancelled, No Season Two for Hulu Revenge Drama Series

Reprisal is not getting a reprise after all. Recently, star Madison Davenport announced the Hulu TV show has been cancelled after one season.
The drama series “is a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.” The cast also includes Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, David Dastmalchian, and Rhys Wakefield.
On Instagram, Davenport revealed Reprisal will not be returning to Hulufor a second season. You can read the entire post below:
So I recently received the official news that @reprisalonhulu will not be getting a season 2. While I’m very sad that we won’t be able to continue to build this wonderful world created by @bustershontis I’m also so proud of the work that we did!! This is such an incredible cast of people and I can’t wait to work with them again. Thank you all for watching. @hulu
