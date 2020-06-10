Harlots: Cancelled on Hulu; No Season Four for Period Drama Series

It looks like Harlots is history. Hulu has cancelled the period drama series so, there won’t be a fourth season, reports THR.

Inspired by the lives of real women, Harlots stars Samantha Morton, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lesley Manville, Eloise Smyth, and Liv Tyler. Alfie Allen joined season three as the new pimp in town, Isaac Pincher, with Ash Hunter playing his brother, Hal. The story unfolds in 18th century Georgian London and centers on the Wells family, led by brothel-owning matriarch Margaret (Samantha Morton).

The third season kicked off with Margaret having been sent to America in chains, while rival Lydia Quigley (Manville) is in Bedlam. With the help of allies including Lady Fitz (Tyler) the Wells women hope to be free of their mother’s feud. Soon though, Charlotte (Brown-Findlay) realizes running the brothel cultivates enemies.

Based on The Covent Garden Ladies by Hallie Rubenhold, the Harlots TV series launched in March 2017 on Hulu in the United States and on ITV Encore in the United Kingdom. The Harlots show ran for three seasons and 24 episodes, which were all helmed by female directors. The de facto series finale of Harlots was released by Hulu on August 28, 2019.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the Harlots TV series? Are you sorry that there won’t be a fourth season of this Hulu series?