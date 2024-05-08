Big Brother: Season 26 Renewal Confirmed; CBS Reality Series Return Date Announced

The Big Brother house will be filling up with HouseGuests next summer. CBS has renewed the reality series for a 26th season. The 25th anniversary season finished airing in November. It had an extended 42-episode run due to the industry strikes.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 25th season will include a Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant, and a DJ from Australia, among others. The HouseGuests this time around are America Lopez 27), Blue Kim (25), Bowie Jane (45), Cameron Hardin (34), Cory Wurtenberger (21), Felicia Cannon (63), Hisam Goueli (45), Izzy Gleicher (32), Jag Bains (25), Jared Fields (25), Kirsten Elwin (25), Luke Valentine (30), Matt Klotz (27), Mecole Hayes (30), Red Utley (37), and Reilly Smedley (24). In a twist, Jared’s mother, Cirie Fields, a veteran of Survivor, joined as the 17th HouseGuest. Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.

On Sundays, the 25th season of Big Brother averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.89 million viewers. Compared to season 24’s Wednesday episodes, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the 25th season of Big Brother averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.26 million viewers. Compared to season 24’s Wednesday episodes, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

On Thursdays, the 25th season of Big Brother averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.01 million viewers. Compared to season 24’s Wednesday episodes, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Season 26 will have a two-night premiere on Wednesday, July 17th, and Thursday, July 18th. The series will then air on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights.

What do you think? Do you look forward to watching Big Brother each summer? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a 26th season?

