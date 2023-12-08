Big Brother Reindeer Games: CBS Reveals “Legends” Competing on Six Night Reality Series

Big Brother Reindeer Games is headed to CBS next week, and the network has now revealed who will compete in the six-night holiday-themed competition series.

The returning players include Danielle Reyes, Frankie Grande, Taylor Hale, Cameron Hardin, Josh Martinez, Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Xavier Prather, and Britney Haynes. The three ‘magical elves’ hosting the series are Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd.

CBS revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“BIG BROTHER announced the nine iconic former players who will battle it out to save the holidays and walk away with a $100,000 grand prize in BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES. The hit reality show’s first holiday special debuts with a two-hour premiere, on Monday, Dec. 11 (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. This ultimate holiday showdown brings together legendary former players, including previous winners and America’s Favorite Players. The holiday special filled with the most challenging and unpredictable holiday-themed competitions will pit BB legends against each other as they face a new game with an all-new set of rules. BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES is a two-week special with six action-packed holiday-themed episodes.Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. With the guidance of the “Magical Elves” – Derek Xiao (season 23), Tiffany Mitchell (season 23), and Jordan Lloyd (season 11 winner and season 13) – only one Houseguest with the festive fortitude to win will take home the $100,000 grand prize. BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach serve as executive producers.”

