The Amazing Race: Season 35; CBS Reveals Teams for Reality Series’ Milestone Season

The Amazing Race is returning for its milestone 35th season later this month, and the cast for the reality competition series has now been revealed. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the contestants will travel the world as they compete for a million-dollar cash prize. This season will feature the show’s first visit to Slovenia.

CBS revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The Emmy Award-winning and recently nominated THE AMAZING RACE begins its milestone 35th season starting at the iconic Hollywood Sign, celebrating the famous landmark’s100th anniversary, on the 90-minute season premiere of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, in its new time period, Wednesday, Sept. 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

In its biggest season yet, the race ups the ante, by starting with an unprecedented 13 new globetrotting teams who will set off on a 23,800-mile adventure around the world and visit a new country, Slovenia, known for its beautiful landscape and dramatic scenery. Here, teams will fly in a gravity defying glider, 2,000 feet over Lake Bled, cross-country ski indoors and climb 1,110 steps to the top of Planica’s tallest ski jump, among other once-in-a-lifetime challenges.

“We start this season of THE AMAZING RACE with an international flight to Asia, bringing back the thrill of traveling around the globe to exotic places. And on top of that, our cast is fantastic! Their energy is palpable and their enthusiasm even greater! This season’s big, 90-minute episodes allow us to show more of each city we travel to, especially the people and the culture, plus we get to know our contestants on a deeper level and their relationships with each other,” said co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. “You will laugh, you will cry, you will shout at the TV in frustration and also scream with joy, but best of all you will feel the highs and lows on this journey of the human spirit with the majestic backdrop of the world.”

In the premiere episode, for the first time, a former team surprises racers as judges at the end of the first Roadblock, where one team member must traverse a perilous tightrope stretched from one roof top to another at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Also this season, the show returns to commercial travel and will bring back no non-elimination legs, the race-changing Express Pass and a twist on the infamous U-Turn, making this season one of the most competitive.

This season on THE AMAZING RACE, one of the 13 teams trekking around the world will be eliminated at the end of every leg. Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges – some mental and some physical – and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. The locations that teams will travel to include Thailand, India, Germany, Sweden, Ireland and Washington state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will be crowned the winner of THE AMAZING RACE and win the $1 million prize.

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE: