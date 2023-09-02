What If…?, Echo, Agatha, X-Men ’97: Marvel Series Release Dates Delayed on Disney+

Marvel is changing its lineup on Disney+. New and returning shows have had their premiere dates delayed, per Deadline. The delays are most likely due to the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Season two of the animated series What If …? will return over the holidays. Hawkeye spin-off Echo will arrive in January, and X-Men ’97 will also arrive early next year. The biggest delay is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series stars Kathryn Hahn and is a spin-off from Wandavision.

One Marvel series is keeping its premiere date. Loki season two is set to premiere on October 6th. Premiere dates for the delayed shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch these new Marvel shows?