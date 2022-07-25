Daredevil: Born Again: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio to Reprise Roles in Multiple Marvel Series on Disney+

Daredevil is making a big comeback. Over the weekend, at Comic-Con International: San Diego, it was revealed that Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles from Marvel’s Daredevil as Matt “Daredevil” Murdock and Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk, respectively.

They’ll both be returning in the new Daredevil: Born Again series for Disney+ in 2024. The streaming service has ordered 18 episodes. They originated their roles on the Netflix series, which ran for three seasons.

It was previously revealed that Cox and D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles in the upcoming Echo series on Disney+. The 2023 show stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez from the Hawkeye series. The series tells the origin story of Lopez whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. The show also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning, with Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Cox also appears at the end of the recently released trailer for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series. Starring Tatiana Maslany, that show will launch on August 17th.

Additionally, Cox will play a version of Daredevil in the upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year animated series. Other characters appearing in the 2024 Disney+ series include Harry Osborn, Amadeus Cho, Nico Minuro, Doctor Octopus, The Rhino, Scorpion, Speed Demon, and Tarantula. A second season will follow, titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.

Cox previously reprised his role in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, while D’Onofrio played mob boss Kingpin in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

What do you think? Are you glad to hear about the new Daredevil: Born Again series? Are you looking forward to seeing Cox and D’Onofrio play their roles in new projects?

