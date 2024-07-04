What If…?: Season Three to End the Marvel Animated Series on Disney+

What If …? Is returning for a third season, but viewers now know it will be the final season of the Marvel animated series. Disney+ renewed the series for a third season in July 2022, ahead of its second season premiere. A premiere date for the final episodes has not yet been announced.

The anthology series shows an alternative history for Marvel with twists like Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) becoming Captain America and T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becoming Star Lord. Actors from the Marvel films often lend their talents to voice their animated counterparts. Others who’ve been heard in multiple episodes include Jeffrey Wright, Terri Douglas, Matthew Wood, Robin Atkin Downes, Fred Tatasciore, Mick Wingert, Josh Keaton, Helen Sadler, Samuel L. Jackson, Lake Bell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Ralph, Debra Wilson, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, and Piotr Michael.

Per EW, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, said the following about season three of What If …? during the Official Marvel podcast:

“It feels like the completion of a trilogy. It takes us to places that you’d never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected, and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher.”

Wright, the voice of the Watcher (pictured above), also spoke about the series and said, “He’s not the Watcher that he was at the beginning. He’s a different Watcher now. He’s broken the fourth wall, so that’s wonderful because it gives a nice complexity to the character, and it also allows him to be active in ways that he wasn’t at the beginning of the series. It’s exciting stuff.”

The premiere date for the series’ final episodes will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched this Disney+ series? Will you be sad to see this Marvel anthology end?