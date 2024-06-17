Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures: Season Two of Animated Series Gets Disney+ and Disney Jr Premiere Date

Disney+ has set the premiere date for season two of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. The August arrival date was revealed with the release of several first-look photos. The series also airs on Disney Junior.

The series, geared towards preschoolers, is set 200 years before The Phantom Menace during the High Republic era. The voice cast features JeCobi Swain, Juliet Donenfeld, Dee Bradley Baker, Emma Berman, Trey Murphy, Nasim Pedrad, Gunnar Sizemore, and Piotr Michael.

Disney+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The second season of “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures,” Lucasfilm’s original animated series, will debut on Disney+ and Disney Jr. on Wednesday, August 14, with the second half of the season coming early 2025 In addition, a series of shorts from “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Season 2 will debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+ on August 2. Set 200 years before “The Phantom Menace,” during the High Republic era, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” follows Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” Season 2 follows the younglings as they continue their training and embark on even bigger missions across the galaxy. Helping to lead the younglings on these missions is Master Zia’s new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech R0-M1. As they continue their training and grow in the ways of the Force, the young Jedi will travel to new planets with new and old friends and encounter adversaries like The Ganguls, who are growing in their pirate ranks… Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Jr., “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour is Supervising director and Co-Executive Producer; and Lamont Magee is consulting producer. Production services by Icon Creative. “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” stars JeCobi Swain as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Taborr/Cyrus Vuundir, Nasim Pedrad as Master Zia Zanna, Gunnar Sizemore as Wes Vinik, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda. Plus, a new 2D-animated digital series entitled “Fun with Nubs” is now available on StarWarsKids.com and Youtube.com/StarWarsKids. The series follows the comedic misadventures of Nubs and RJ-83, as they take on tasks across Tenoo.”

Additional photos for season two of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures are below.

