Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season Two; Disney+ Delays Premiere Until January 2023

by Regina Avalos,

Star Wars: The Bad Batch TV show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will not return this fall as originally planned. Disney+ has delayed the return of the series to January 2023.

Ryan Penagos revealed the return date of the Disney+ series on Twitter. Check out his announcement below.

Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang star in the animated series which is a sequel to The Clone Wars. That series aired for seven seasons.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+?


