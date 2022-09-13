Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season Two; Disney+ Delays Premiere Until January 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will not return this fall as originally planned. Disney+ has delayed the return of the series to January 2023.
Ryan Penagos revealed the return date of the Disney+ series on Twitter. Check out his announcement below.
New season of Bad Batch. January 4, 2023. 16 episodes. 2 episode premiere.#D23Expo2022
— Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) September 10, 2022
Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang star in the animated series which is a sequel to The Clone Wars. That series aired for seven seasons.
What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+?