Rap Sh!t: Season One Viewer Votes

An HBO Max single-camera comedy series, the Rap Sh!t TV show was created by Issa Rae. It stars Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler. Recurring players include Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Daniel Augustin, Amandla Jahava, Jaboukie Young-White, Brittney Jefferson, and DomiNque Perry. A college dropout and a struggling rapper, Shawna (Osman) works at a Miami hotel as a concierge and feels stuck in her life. She’s surprised to receive a call out of the blue from an old friend named Mia (KaMillion). Mia’s the single mother of a four-year-old girl and a rapper who works multiple jobs to support herself. She asks Shawna if she can watch her daughter while Mia does a client’s makeup. The girl’s dad, Lamont (Cyler), has flaked. Shawna agrees and this rekindles their friendship. They go out drinking afterward and have a heart-to-heart talk on Instagram Live. Their song goes viral so Mia proposes they start a rap group together.





