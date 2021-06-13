How will Jessie’s life change in the first season of the Starstruck TV show on HBO Max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Starstruck is cancelled or renewed for season two. HBO Max and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Starstruck here.

An HBO Max single-camera comedy series, the Starstruck TV series stars creator Rose Matafeo with Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi, and Minnie Driver. The story revolves around Jessie (Matafeo), a twenty-something woman from New Zealand who is living in East London and juggling her two jobs, working in a cinema and as a nanny. One New Year’s Eve, Jessie’s life is changed overnight. Her roommate Kate (Sidi) drags her to a party where she meets a handsome and witty stranger named Tom (Patel). One thing leads to another and she wakes up at his place and realizes that she’s spent the evening with Tom Kapoor, one of London’s hottest movie stars. What Jessie thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realizes they can’t keep away from each other.





