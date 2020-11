HBO Max has found their new star. According to The Wrap, William Jackson Harper will headline season two of the TV show Love Life.

The anthology series “will follow Harper’s character as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person.” Season one starred Anna Kendrick.

HBO Max has not yet announced a premiere date for season two of Love Life.

What do you think? Did you see season one of Love Life? Will you watch season two?