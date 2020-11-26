Search Party: Season Four of Comedy Series Coming to HBO Max, Guests Revealed

Search Party is returning for its fourth season in January on HBO Max. The first two seasons aired on TBS while season three was released on HBO Max in June. Guest stars for season four of the comedy thriller will include Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White. Author R.L. Stine will also make a special cameo appearance.

HBO Max revealed more about the fourth season of Search Party in a press release.

“Beloved comedy thriller Search Party returns to HBO Max for its fourth season in January 2021. In the new season, “Dory” (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker “Chip” (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, “Portia” (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; “Elliott” (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and “Drew” (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media posts suggest, they must decide whether or not to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory.”

An exact premiere date for the return of Search Party has not been revealed.

