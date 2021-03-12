Menu

Generation TV show on HBO Max: canceled or renewed for season 2? (genera+ion)

How will relationships change and evolve in the first season of the Generation TV show on HBO Max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Generation is cancelled or renewed for season two. HBO Max and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Generation here.

An HBO Max dramedy series, the Generation (stylized as genera+ion) TV show features an ensemble cast which includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton. Recurring guest stars include J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado, and Sam Trammell. A dark yet playful series, the story follows a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Generation TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Generation on HBO Max should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



