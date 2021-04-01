Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Made for Love TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. The show stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote and Ray Romano. This cynically poignant story of love and divorce follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirty-something woman who’s on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. She discovers that her husband has implanted a high-tech tracking device in her brain — the Made for Love chip. This chip allows him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 1, 2021, Made for Love has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew Made for Love for season two. Since HBO Max isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that HBO Max is still getting established, I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Made for Love cancellation or renewal news.



