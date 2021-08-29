The Other Two: Season Three? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, The Other Two stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino, and Molly Shannon, with Brandon Scott Jones, Gideon Glick, Josh Segarra, and Wanda Sykes recurring. Guest stars include Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang, and Ian Ziering. The comedy centers on 28-year-old struggling actor Cary Dubeck (Tarver) and his 30-year-old sister, Brooke Dubek (Yorke), a former dancer who is struggling with life, when their little brother Chase (Walker), aka “ChaseDreams,” skyrockets to fame, courtesy of the Internet. In season two, with their pop star brother officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of 14, Brooke and Cary must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Shannon), and her eponymous daytime talk show. Humiliated at being “the other two” yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.



As of August 29, 2021, The Other Two has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew The Other Two for season three. Since HBO Max isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. The series began on Comedy central and did well enough to be renewed there before moving to HBO Max. It’s tough to predict if it will keep going but I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Other Two cancellation or renewal news.



