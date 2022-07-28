Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Season Two? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A new group of Liars is in trouble. Has the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO Max? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin TV show stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga. The story picks up over 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped apart the blue-collar town of Millwood. Today, a group of disparate teen girls finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant. They are made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago — as well as their own transgressions. While the action takes place miles away from the familiar community of Rosewood, the series is still filled with Little Liars. The characters include pregnant teen Imogen Adams (Madison), aspiring filmmaker Tabby Haworthe (Kinney), determined ballerina Faran Bryant (Zaria), Internet-obsessed Minnie “Mouse” Honrada (Pyles), delinquent track star Noa Olivar (Reficco), and twins Karen and Kelly Beasley (Bechtel).



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 28, 2022, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max will cancel or renew Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for season two. In that this show is connected to a popular franchise, I think it’s got a good chance of being renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cancellation or renewal news.



Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if HBO Max cancelled this TV series, instead?