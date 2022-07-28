Network: HBO Max

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 28, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga.

A slasher teen drama, the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin TV show was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. It is the fourth series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise which is based on the novel by Sara Shepard.

The story picks up 20+ years after a series of tragic events almost ripped apart the blue-collar town of Millwood. Today, a group of disparate teen girls finds themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant. They are made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago — as well as their own transgressions. While the action takes place miles away from the familiar community of Rosewood, the series is still filled with Little Liars.

The characters include pregnant teen Imogen Adams (Madison), aspiring filmmaker Tabby Haworthe (Kinney), determined ballerina Faran Bryant (Zaria), Internet-obsessed Minnie “Mouse” Honrada (Pyles), delinquent track star Noa Olivar (Reficco), and twins Karen and Kelly Beasley (Bechtel).

