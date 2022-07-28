The Palace: Kate Winslet to Star in and Executive Produce HBO Limited Series

Kate Winslet is returning to HBO in a new limited series called The Palace. The actress will star in and also executive produce the drama. On the cable channel, Winslet most recently starred in the Mare of Easttown (above). A third limited series, Trust, is also in development featuring the actress.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

HBO has given a series order to the limited series THE PALACE. The limited series will be directed and executive produced by Stephen Frears and showrun, written by, and executive produced by Will Tracy. Kate Winslet will star and executive produce. Logline: THE PALACE tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming quote: “We are honored to be working with this incredibly talented group of filmmakers on THE PALACE. The notion that Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s leading lights (who – remarkably – have never collaborated before now), are joining forces to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prescient, and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us.” Credits: Stephen Frears will serve as director/executive producer and Will Tracy will serve as showrunner/writer/director/executive producer. Kate Winslet is star/executive producer. Frank Rich also serves as an executive producer. Writers for the limited series include Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe. About Kate Winslet: Academy Award® winner Kate Winslet is about to start filming Lee, the true-life story of famed photographer Lee Miller, in which she stars and is producing. Additionally, HBO recently announced that it’s developing the limited series “Trust,” based on Hernan Diaz’s novel, with Winslet set to star and executive produce. She previously executive produced and starred in HBO’s limited series “Mare of Easttown,” for which she won Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie at the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Winslet back on HBO?