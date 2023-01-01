Mare of Easttown: Season Two? Kate Winslet Not Ready to Return to the HBO Series

Mare of Easttown fans have been waiting to see if the series will return for a second season to HBO, and Kate Winslet spoke about the series in a recent podcast appearance. The actress is not quite ready to return to the character for the series. Playing Mare was ‘frighteningly hard’ for her.

Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff also star in the series, which follows a Pennsylvania detective.

Winslet said the following about the HBO series, per Indie Wire:

“I just don’t know what we’ll do. All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn’t. It’s a tricky one, being honest about…Oh god, here we go. This is going to get quoted and re-quoted. How would that evolve? Those are questions none of us can answer right now. How would it evolve? It was all so good and it was way more success and prominent as a piece of television than I think any of us could have anticipated or hoped for, and we all feel enormously proud of what we were able to do. I feel so proud of all of the actors. My god, it was really tough. So the question is, do you quit while you’re ahead? Do you hold your head high and say, ‘Look at what we did, I’m so proud of that’ and just walk away? Or do we go for it again? It was a lot for me to play that character. I’m not going to lie. Coming out the other side was frighteningly hard. It made me realize, ‘Oh my god, if I go to work now, it really hurts,’ and I have to look after myself. I have a family. I can’t just do that. Obviously, we all go together. It’s not a case of being away for months and months and months on end or anything, but a lot goes into it. I can’t just go, ‘Oh yes, let’s just do it again.‘ It’s a colossal, colossal commitment and did really take a huge amount out of me. And I know it would do that again, it would have to, if I was going to give people what they want and ultimately deserve, to see out of Mare Sheehan. You never know.”

Winslet currently appears in Avatar: The Way of Water.

What do you think? Do you want a second season of Mare of Easttown on HBO?