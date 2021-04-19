Network: HBO

Performers include: Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff.

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the Mare of Easttown TV series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

In the story, Mare Sheehan (Winslet) is a small-town Pennsylvania detective with 20 years of experience and a jaded demeanor. She investigates a local murder while trying to keep her own life from falling apart. Mare finds herself paired up with a young hotshot detective — Colin Zabel (Peters) — sent by the county to assist on the case.

Mare is still feeling the repercussions of her broken marriage which followed her son’s suicide. She’s trying to raise her grandson with the help of her own mother, Helen (Smart). Mare also tries to convince her daughter, Siobhan (Rice), to chase her dreams so she can get out of Easttown one day. Meanwhile, Mare’s ex-husband, Frank (Denman), has bought the house behind her home in an attempt to have a friendly divorce and is now engaged to his new girlfriend.

Other characters include Mare’s best friend since childhood, Lori Ross (Nicholson); Richard Ryan (Pearce), a local creative writing professor; Erin McMenamin (Spaeny), an isolated teen living with her volatile father; Chief Carter (Thompson), Mare’s boss at the Easttown Police Department; Kenny McMenamin (Murney), Erin’s father; Deacon Mark Burton (McArdle); Carrie Layden (Bacon), Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; John Ross (Tippett), Lori’s husband and high school sweetheart; and Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings (Huff).

