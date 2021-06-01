The Mare of Easttown: Season Two? Could the HBO TV Series Return?

The Mare of Easttown aired its finale on Sunday night, and now fans of the series are wondering if they could see more of Mare’s story in a second season. HBO advertised the series as limited with a series finale, but other shows have been labeled the same way and returned for more.

Brad Ingelsby, the creator of the series, said the following about the potential of more of Mare of Easttown on HBO. He said the following, per The Hollywood Reporter:

“It was written as a limited, and it ends — there’s no more mystery to be solved. Kate and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe. I haven’t cracked that yet; I don’t know what that is, honestly. But if there was a world in which we were convinced, this is a continuation of the story that honors the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.”

Kate Winslet, the woman behind the character, is willing to return for more. She said that, per TV Line.

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

Fans would see likely see a changed Mare if the series returns. Inglesby does have some idea of where Mare would be in a second season. He said the following, per Variety:

“I’d always envisioned Mare, after the credits roll, back to work and she’s not so cavalier about the position. That’s what we always intended those slaps to be; when Mrs. Zabel slaps her it’s like, “Wake up, you can’t go through life being so cavalier about things. Yeah, you saved the girl, but my son is dead.” So, I always envisioned Mare has gone back to work with a renewed purpose and a commitment to doing things the right way. And also, the thing that I admire about Mare is that I feel like she has been the person to shoulder the burdens, anxieties and fears of the community and that she’s a person that everyone looks to because she’s got the strength to do it. There’s a resilience about her that I think is really admirable, so I could see her going back to work the next day being like, “I’m going to shoulder the anxieties and fears of this community again because I can do it.” And that to me is at the core of Mare: she is this person in the community that is just as messed up as everybody else, but also has this incredible ability to just keep going in life in a way that people look to in times of need and trauma and disappointment.”

For now, Mare of Eastown is over.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO drama? Do you want a second season?