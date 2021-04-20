Mare of Easttown: Season One Ratings

This HBO series appears to be a true mini-series with a set beginning, middle, and end. However, if there’s enough interest, could the show be renewed for a second season anyway, ala Big Little Lies? Will Mare of Easttown be back for more? Stay tuned.

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the Mare of Easttown TV series stars Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff. In the story, Mare Sheehan (Winslet) is a small-town Pennsylvania detective with 20 years of experience and a jaded demeanor. She investigates a local murder while trying to keep her own life from falling apart. Mare finds herself paired up with a young hotshot detective — Colin Zabel (Peters) — sent by the county to assist on the case. Mare is still feeling the repercussions of her broken marriage which followed her son’s suicide. She’s trying to raise her grandson with the help of her own mother, Helen (Smart). Mare also tries to convince her daughter, Siobhan (Rice), to chase her dreams so she can get out of Easttown one day. Meanwhile, Mare’s ex-husband, Frank (Denman), has bought the house behind her home (in an attempt to have a friendly divorce) and is now engaged to his new girlfriend.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Mare of Easttown TV series on HBO? Should it be renewed for a second season?