Is there more than one story to tell? Has the Mare of Easttown TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a second season on HBO?



Mare of Easttown TV series

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Mare of Easttown TV series stars Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, and Neal Huff. In the story, Mare Sheehan (Winslet) is a small-town Pennsylvania detective with 20 years of experience and a jaded demeanor. She investigates a local murder while trying to keep her own life from falling apart. Mare finds herself paired up with a young hotshot detective — Colin Zabel (Peters) — sent by the county to assist on the case. Mare is still feeling the repercussions of her broken marriage which followed her son’s suicide. She’s trying to raise her grandson with the help of her own mother, Helen (Smart). Mare also tries to convince her daughter, Siobhan (Rice), to chase her dreams so she can get out of Easttown one day. Meanwhile, Mare’s ex-husband, Frank (Denman), has bought the house behind her home (in an attempt to have a friendly divorce) and is now engaged to his new girlfriend.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Mare of Easttown averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 600,000 viewers. Find out how Mare of Easttown stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Mare of Easttown appears to be a true mini-series so a second season isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Mare of Easttown for season two? This show appears to be a true mini-series with a set beginning, middle, and end. Still, if the series is popular enough, it could be renewed for a second year, ala Big Little Lies. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mare of Easttown cancellation or renewal news.



