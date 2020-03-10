Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The New Pope: Season Two? Has the HBO Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

The New Pope TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(HBO)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the The New Pope TV show on HBOIs there more story to tell? Has The New Pope TV show been cancelled? Will it be renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The New Pope, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The New Pope stars Jude Law, John Malkovich, Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier, Maurizio Lombardi, Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir, and Massimo Ghini, with Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson as guest stars. The series picks up where The Young Pope TV show left off, with Lenny Belardo (Law), known as Pope Pius XIII, in a coma. Following an unpredictable and mysterious turn of events, Secretary of State Voiello (Orlando) succeeds in having Sir John Brannox (Malkovich), a charming and sophisticated moderate English aristocrat, placed on the papal throne, adopting the name John Paul III.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of The New Pope averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 235,000 viewers. Find out how The New Pope stacks up against other HBO TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, The New Pope has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The New Pope for season two? My guess is that this series will come to a natural conclusion, just as its predecessor The Young Pope did. If HBO wants to continue the story somehow, it seems likely that the channel will give the continuation a new title. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The New Pope cancellation or renewal news.
 

The New Pope Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope The New Pope TV show will be renewed for a second season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
bill and nancy madiganMarijkeK. Shingboskov hansenTerra Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

bill and nancy madigan
Reader
bill and nancy madigan

very creative, original series with no similarity to any series before it. very cerebral-gives a lot of food for thought

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 6, 2020 12:33 am
Marijke
Reader
Marijke

Too much dialogue. It’s boring this season.
Thank god the pope has woken up from his Coma

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 5, 2020 10:52 pm
K. Shing
Reader
K. Shing

I found the series very much on the slow boring side,until the Pope came out of his coma, J. Malkovich is a good actor,but if he spoke any more mono chromatic I would have fallen asleep-6 episodes of him or getting to him, OMG. The flipping dancing at beginning and end is just ridiculous-disco…really? It needs to step up the writing to continue. Seriously I turned on the program to watch Jude Law,so I was disappointed not to see him until so late in series.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 11:07 pm
boskov hansen
Reader
boskov hansen

we would very much like another season of the new pope

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 3:15 pm
Terra
Reader
Terra

Yes please

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
February 13, 2020 2:54 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz