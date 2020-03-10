Vulture Watch

Is there more story to tell? Has The New Pope TV show been cancelled? Will it be renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The New Pope, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The New Pope stars Jude Law, John Malkovich, Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier, Maurizio Lombardi, Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir, and Massimo Ghini, with Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson as guest stars. The series picks up where The Young Pope TV show left off, with Lenny Belardo (Law), known as Pope Pius XIII, in a coma. Following an unpredictable and mysterious turn of events, Secretary of State Voiello (Orlando) succeeds in having Sir John Brannox (Malkovich), a charming and sophisticated moderate English aristocrat, placed on the papal throne, adopting the name John Paul III.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The New Pope averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 235,000 viewers. Find out how The New Pope stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, The New Pope has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The New Pope for season two? My guess is that this series will come to a natural conclusion, just as its predecessor The Young Pope did. If HBO wants to continue the story somehow, it seems likely that the channel will give the continuation a new title. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The New Pope cancellation or renewal news.



The New Pope Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The New Pope‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The New Pope TV show will be renewed for a second season?