The New Pope: Season One Ratings

Following the success of The Young Pope TV series, HBO decided to continue telling the story but opted to give the continuation a different title, The New Pope. How will the new series do in the ratings? Will The New Pope be renewed for season two or, come to a natural conclusion? Stay tuned.

A historical drama series, The New Pope stars Jude Law, John Malkovich, Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier, Maurizio Lombardi, Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir, and Massimo Ghini, with Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson as guest stars. The series picks up where The Young Pope TV show left off, with Lenny Belardo (Law), known as Pope Pius XIII, in a coma. Following an unpredictable and mysterious turn of events, Secretary of State Voiello (Orlando) succeeds in having Sir John Brannox (Malkovich), a charming and sophisticated moderate English aristocrat, placed on the papal throne, adopting the name John Paul III.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

