Mare of Easttown: HBO Teases Premiere of Kate Winslet Drama Series

Mare of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet, will land on HBO later this month, and the cable channel is teasing the series ahead of its arrival. Winslet plays a detective working on a complicated murder case while her life falls to pieces around her.

HBO revealed more about the Mare of Easttown in a press release.

“Starring Academy Award(R), Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) winner Kate Winslet (HBO’s Mildred Pierce), from creator Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back), with all episodes directed by Craig Zobel (HBO’s The Leftovers and Westworld), the seven-part limited series focused on family and community, MARE OF EASTTOWN, debuts SUNDAY, APRIL 18 (10:00-11:00 ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Ingelsby returned to his home state of Pennsylvania to write the series, an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. MARE OF EASTTOWN also stars Julianne Nicholson (HBO’s The Outsider) as “Lori Ross,” Mare’s best friend since childhood; three-time Emmy(R) winner Jean Smart (Emmy(R)-nominated for HBO’s Watchmen) as “Helen,” Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice (Black Mirror) as “Siobhan Sheehan,” Mare’s teenaged daughter; Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as “Detective Colin Zabel,” the county detective called in to assist with Mare’s investigation; Guy Pearce (Emmy(R) winner and Golden Globe(R) nominee for HBO’s Mildred Pierce) as “Richard Ryan,” a local creative writing professor; David Denman (“Outcast”) as Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband; Joe Tippett (Rise) as “John Ross,” Lori’s husband and high school sweetheart; Cailee Spaeny (Devs) as “Erin McMenamin,” an isolated teen living with her volatile father; John Douglas Thompson (HBO Max film “Let Them All Talk”) as “Chief Carter,” Mare’s boss at the Easttown Police Department; Patrick Murney (Seven Seconds) as “Kenny McMenamin,” Erin’s father; James McArdle (“Ammonite”) as “Deacon Mark Burton”; Sosie Bacon (HBO’s Here and Now) as “Carrie Layden,” Drew’s mother and Kevin’s ex-girlfriend; and Neal Huff (HBO’s The Wire) as Mare’s cousin, “Father Dan Hastings”. The limited series also stars Kate Arrington, Ruby Cruz, Eisa Davis, Enid Graham, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, Izzy King, Mackenzie Lansing, Cameron Mann, Kiah McKirnan, Jack Mulhern, Anthony Norman, Drew Scheid, and Madeleine Weinstein.”

Check out a trailer and new poster for Mare of Easttown below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the Mare of Easttown TV series on HBO?