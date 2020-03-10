Menu

The Outsider: Season One Ratings

The Outsider TV show on HBO: season 1 ratings

(HBO)

Stephen King has produced a lot of bestselling novels but the TV shows that are based on them have had mixed success in the ratings. How will The Outsider do on HBO? Has it been designed as a one-season show or, could it be renewed for season two (potentially with a new case)? Stay tuned.

A drama that’s based on King’s novel of the same name, The Outsider TV series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, and Jason Bateman. While police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) and his wife (Winningham) are still grieving the recent death of his son, he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of an 11-year-old named Frankie Peterson who’s been found murdered in the woods of Georgia. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph to bring in an unorthodox private investigator, Holly Gibney (Erivo). She has uncanny abilities that Ralph hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like The Outsider TV series on HBO? Should it be cancelled? Renewed for a second season, potentially with a new cast or case?



Cognitor
Cognitor

My disappointment of the ending doesn’t quite rank up there with the GOT but I expected much more than this finale ending.

March 8, 2020 10:05 pm
Susan Wray
Susan Wray

My husband and I like it very much and hope it comes back….either as a continuation or a new show…like The Sinner does.

March 8, 2020 9:25 pm
Cecilia
Cecilia

I like it, very interesting

February 18, 2020 8:12 pm
Fire
Fire

This is a crapy show very very slow
Acting is okay. Go watch the Witcher for a good horror she

March 3, 2020 10:46 pm
Lorelei Feldman
Lorelei Feldman

Yes I like the Outsider, it starts a little slow but picks up and becomes more interesting when Holly Gibney (Erivo) arrives.

January 21, 2020 8:37 am
Sharon
Sharon

Yes I would love another season. Keeps me at the edge of my seat

March 2, 2020 3:19 pm
