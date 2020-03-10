The Outsider: Season One Ratings

Stephen King has produced a lot of bestselling novels but the TV shows that are based on them have had mixed success in the ratings. How will The Outsider do on HBO? Has it been designed as a one-season show or, could it be renewed for season two (potentially with a new case)? Stay tuned.

A drama that’s based on King’s novel of the same name, The Outsider TV series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, and Jason Bateman. While police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) and his wife (Winningham) are still grieving the recent death of his son, he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of an 11-year-old named Frankie Peterson who’s been found murdered in the woods of Georgia. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph to bring in an unorthodox private investigator, Holly Gibney (Erivo). She has uncanny abilities that Ralph hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

