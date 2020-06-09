I May Destroy You: Season One Ratings

It seems that I May Destroy You comes to a pretty natural end at the conclusion of the first season. However, it’s certainly possible that BBC One and HBO will want to bring it back for a second season if the ratings are strong enough. Will I May Destroy You be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A British comedy-drama series, the I May Destroy You TV show was created by its star, Michaela Coel. The series also stars Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Marouane Zotti, Aml Ameen, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Franc Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, and Samson Ajewole. The story is set in London and follows Arabella (Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. Arabella’s first book, Chronicles of a Fed-Up Millennial, was drawn from her Twitter posts and she’s desperately trying to come up with an idea as her deadline fast approaches. She decides to avoid her agent’s calls and goes out for a drink with a friend. Her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug, and she wakes up with gaps in her memory about what happened.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the I May Destroy You TV series on HBO? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?