For Real: The Story of Reality TV: E! Previews New Series Hosted by Andy Cohen

For Real: The Story of Reality TV is coming to E! next month, and Andy Cohen will take viewers into the history of reality TV. The limited series will have seven episodes, and people will see everything from The Real World to the Kardashian family during the event series.

E! revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“E! delves into the origin story of one of the most intriguing and polarizing subsects of the entertainment landscape as its new series For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres on Thursday, March 25 at 9pm ET/PT. Hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, the seven-part limited event series explores different themes including celebreality, dating, competition and extreme makeover series, among others, and shares shocking revelations from those industry executives, producers and journalists who helped catapult reality programming into the pop culture zeitgeist. Featuring untold stories and “never-before-seen” footage, Cohen reminisces with some of the biggest stars to examine the evolution and decades-long cultural impact of unscripted television. Cohen navigates reality’s storied past as he dishes with the Kardashian/Jenner family ahead of their final season of the global phenomenon “Keeping Up with the Kardashians;” celebrates all that Black women have brought to the genre with an insightful conversation with Kandi Burruss, Vivica A. Fox and producers Holly Carter and Mona Scott-Young; reveals secrets from “The Bachelor” with Jason and Molly Mesnick; and brings together cast members of the first season of “The Real World” for a long-awaited and tearful reunion after 20 years. Additional talent interviews for the series include: Bret Michaels, Caroline Manzo, Clay Aiken, Danny Cahill, Dr. Drew, Eric Nies, Heather B. Gardner, Janice Dickinson, Jazz Jennings, Julie Chen, Julie Gentry, Kelly Alemi, Kendra Wilkinson, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Rivers, Mama June, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Nev Schulman, Norman Korpi, Omarosa Newman, Dr. Paul Nassif, Rachel Zoe, Ramona Singer, Richard Hatch, Ruben Studdard, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Tami Roman, Teresa Giudice, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Thom Filicia. For Real: The Story of Reality TV is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions & Most Talkative with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, David Sambuchi, Lauren Lazin and Andy Cohen serving as Executive Producers.”

Check out the preview for For Real: The Story of Reality TV below.

