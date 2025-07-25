The Legend of Vox Machina: Season Five; Prime Video Renews Adult Animated Fantasy Series for Final Season

The Legend of Vox Machina is returning for one more season. Prime Video announced the renewal of the adult animated series’ fifth and final season at San Diego Comic Con. The series’ fourth season is set to air next year.

Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Matthew Mercer, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham star in the series from Critical Role and Titmouse.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Prime Video announced that the highly popular and critically acclaimed series, The Legend of Vox Machina, from Critical Role and Titmouse, has been renewed for a fifth and final season. Additionally, Season Four is set to return in 2026. News of the renewal occurred during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, along with an exciting episodic clip which gave audiences a sneak-peek into the upcoming new season four. In Season Three, the Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spread like wildfire while the Cinder King hunted down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits ultimately saved their loved ones, Tal’Dorei, and all of Exandria, but also suffered heavy losses. Season Four finds our heroes scattered across the globe on separate journeys, but when a cataclysmic threat befalls Exandria – they must reunite to face a foe darker than they could imagine. “A huge congratulations to our creative collaborators at Critical Role and Titmouse for bringing the incredible story of The Legend of Vox Machina to life for our global Prime Video customers,” said Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Achieving five seasons is a significant milestone for everyone involved, and we can’t wait for fans to experience what we have planned for the epic fifth and final season of The Legend of Vox Machina on Prime Video.” “It’s so rare for any television series to get to tell a complete story, beginning to end, exactly as it was envisioned,” said executive producers and Critical Role co-founders Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham. “We’re so grateful to our fans, the critters, our partners at Prime Video, and the original Kickstarter backers for bringing this show to life, and turning the numbskulls of Vox Machina into animation legends.” The Legend of Vox Machina is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production for Prime Video. The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Marvel’s Avengers), Matthew Mercer (Baldur’s Gate 3), Marisha Ray (Fallout 76), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers). The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).”

A teaser for season four of the series is below.

