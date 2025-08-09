Y: Marshals: Logan Marshall-Green Joins CBS’ Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

Y: Marshals has added to its cast. According to Deadline, Logan Marshall-Green is joining Luke Grimes (above) in the Yellowstone spin-off series headed to CBS.

The following was revealed about the series:

“In Y: Marshals, with the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence. Marshall-Green will play Pete Calvin, a friend from Kayce’s time in the military.”

The series is set to arrive on CBS at midseason.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new CBS series when it premieres?