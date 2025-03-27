After Midnight: Late Night Series Cancelled; CBS Abandoning Time Slot

After Midnight is coming to an end. The late-night series on CBS has been canceled after two seasons because the host, Taylor Tomlinson, wants to return to touring.

According to Deadline, CBS has decided not to find another late-night show to fill the time slot. Instead, it is abandoning the time slot entirely.

Tomlinson said the following about her decision:

“Hosting After Midnight has genuinely been the experience of a lifetime, and I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible journey. Though it was an extremely tough decision, I knew I had to return to my first passion and return to stand-up touring full-time. I appreciate CBS, Stephen Colbert, the producers, and the entire After Midnight staff and crew for all the love, support, and unforgettable memories.”

Stephen Colbert, executive producer of the series, also released a statement about the series’s end. According to Deadline, he said, “Taylor’s decided to return to stand-up full time, and as someone who’s done this job for 20 years, I completely respect her enormously as a comedian and for making a very hard decision on how to best use her time and her talent.

I just want to say I can’t thank CBS enough for the trust they put in us, in creating the show, their constant support along the way. As I’ve said, I’ve been doing this a long time, and you rarely have partners that good, and you’d have to work on one of these shows like we do, to understand all the time and the effort the amazing staff of After Midnight put in to not only launching a new show, but also creating a new form of one of these shows for a late-night time slot. There should be so proud of the work they did. I certainly am. It’s hard to try something new, and it’s rare for a network to say, ‘We’d like more of that’.”

After Midnight will air through June.

