Elsbeth: Season Two; Sullivan Jones, Ioan Gruffudd, and Alan Ruck Cast in CBS Dramedy Series

Elsbeth is adding more big names to its season two cast. According to Deadline, Sullivan Jones, Ioan Gruffudd, and Alan Ruck will appear in the series. Jones has landed a recurring role while Gruffudd and Ruck will both appear as guest stars.

It was previously announced that Michael Emerson would join his wife Carrie Preston in the CBS series. His first appearance is in the December 12th episode. Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson also star in the series, which follows Elsbeth (Preston) after she leaves Chicago, moves to New York, and works with the NYPD to help solve cases.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Jones will recur as Cameron Clayden, a handsome medical examiner in New York. Gruffudd guest stars as Angus, a handsome Scottish artist who witnesses a murder in New York through a video art installation that connects to his small Scottish town. Sparks fly between Angus and Elsbeth when they join forces to solve the murder from across the pond in this Valentine’s Day special episode. Ruck will guest star as Peter and Bill Henderson, twins known for their dominance in the hedge fund space after growing up working class in Queens. While Peter is the shrewd and cutting CEO of Hepson Capital, his twin brother Bill left his career in finance for a life of spiritual enlightenment that led him to give away his fortune. Either one or both will be the big baddie of the episode.”

Elsbeth currently airs on Thursday nights on CBS.

